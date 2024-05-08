HT Auto
Enigma Ambier N8 vs Honda Shine 100

In 2024 Enigma Ambier N8 or Honda Shine 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,

mileage, features, colours and other specs. Enigma Ambier N8 Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Shine 100 Price starts at Rs. 64,900 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Shine 100 engine makes power & torque 7.38 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively. Ambier N8 has a range of up to 200 km/charge. The Shine 100 mileage is around 65 kmpl.
Ambier N8 vs Shine 100 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ambier n8 Shine 100
BrandEnigmaHonda
Price₹ 95,000₹ 64,900
Range200 km/charge-
Mileage-65 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-98.98 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.-

Ambier N8
Enigma Ambier N8
74 V 30 Ah
₹95,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Shine 100
Honda Shine 100
STD
₹64,900*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
Automatic4 Speed Manual
Starting
Push Button StartKick Start
Motor Power
1.5 kW-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Front Brake
Disc-
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
Drum-
Wheelbase
1290 mm1245 mm
Kerb Weight
220 kg-
Additional Storage
26 l-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Underseat storage
26 l-
Battery Capacity
2.94 kWh-
Tail Light
LEDHalogen Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LEDHalogen Bulb
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,16177,436
Ex-Showroom Price
95,00064,900
RTO
06,692
Insurance
4,1615,844
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1311,664
Expert Rating
-

