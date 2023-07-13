HT Auto
Enigma Ambier N8 vs Honda Dio

In 2024 Enigma Ambier N8 or Honda Dio choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

features, colours and other specs. Enigma Ambier N8 Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Dio Price starts at Rs. 70,211 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Dio engine makes power & torque 7.85 PS PS & 9.3 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Dio in 8 colours. Ambier N8 has a range of up to 200 km/charge. The Dio mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Ambier N8 vs Dio Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ambier n8 Dio
BrandEnigmaHonda
Price₹ 95,000₹ 70,211
Range200 km/charge-
Mileage-55 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-109.51 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.-

Ambier N8
Enigma Ambier N8
74 V 30 Ah
₹95,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Dio
Honda Dio
STD
₹70,211*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
1.5 kW-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Wheelbase
1290 mm1260 mm
Kerb Weight
220 kg103 kg
Additional Storage
26 l-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
26 lYes
Battery Capacity
2.94 kWh12 V / 3.0 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,16177,828
Ex-Showroom Price
95,00070,211
RTO
05,616
Insurance
4,1612,001
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1311,672
Expert Rating
-

