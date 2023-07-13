In 2024 Enigma Ambier N8 or Honda Dio choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,
features, colours and other specs.
Enigma Ambier N8 Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Dio Price starts at Rs. 70,211 (ex-showroom price).
On the other hand, Dio engine makes power & torque 7.85 PS PS & 9.3 Nm respectively.
Honda offers the Dio in 8 colours.
Ambier N8 has a range of up to 200 km/charge.
The Dio mileage is around 55 kmpl.