In 2026 Enigma Ambier N8 or Hero Xtreme 160R choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Enigma Ambier N8 Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Xtreme 160R Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Xtreme 160R engine makes power & torque 15 PS PS & 14 Nm respectively. Ambier N8 has a range of up to 200 km/charge. The Xtreme 160R mileage is around 46 kmpl.
Ambier N8 vs Xtreme 160R Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ambier n8
|Xtreme 160r
|Brand
|Enigma
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 95,000
|₹ 1.05 Lakhs
|Range
|200 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|46 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|163.2 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hours
|-