Enigma Ambier N8 vs Hero Xoom 110

In 2024 Enigma Ambier N8 or Hero Xoom 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,

mileage, features, colours and other specs. Enigma Ambier N8 Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Xoom 110 Price starts at Rs. 69,684 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Xoom 110 engine makes power & torque 8.161 Ps PS & 8.70 Nm respectively. Ambier N8 has a range of up to 200 km/charge. The Xoom 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Ambier N8 vs Xoom 110 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ambier n8 Xoom 110
BrandEnigmaHero
Price₹ 95,000₹ 69,684
Range200 km/charge-
Mileage-45 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-110.9 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.-

Ambier N8
Enigma Ambier N8
74 V 30 Ah
₹95,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Xoom 110
Hero Xoom 110
LX
₹69,684*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
1.5 kW-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyCast Durm
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Wheelbase
1290 mm1300 mm
Kerb Weight
220 kg108 kg
Additional Storage
26 l-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
Digital-
Underseat storage
26 l-
Battery Capacity
2.94 kWh12 V / 4 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,16183,250
Ex-Showroom Price
95,00069,684
RTO
06,105
Insurance
4,1617,461
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1311,789

