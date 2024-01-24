In 2024 Enigma Ambier N8 or Hero Xoom 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

mileage, features, colours and other specs. Enigma Ambier N8 Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Xoom 110 Price starts at Rs. 69,684 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Xoom 110 engine makes power & torque 8.161 Ps PS & 8.70 Nm respectively. Ambier N8 has a range of up to 200 km/charge. The Xoom 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl. Ambier N8 vs Xoom 110 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ambier n8 Xoom 110 Brand Enigma Hero Price ₹ 95,000 ₹ 69,684 Range 200 km/charge - Mileage - 45 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 110.9 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time 4-5 Hrs. -