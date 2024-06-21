HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesAmbier N8 vs One Plus Pro

Enigma Ambier N8 vs GT Force One Plus Pro

In 2024 Enigma Ambier N8 or GT Force One Plus Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Enigma Ambier N8 Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the GT Force One Plus Pro Price starts at Rs. 76,555 (ex-showroom price). The range of Ambier N8 up to 200 km/charge and the One Plus Pro has a range of up to 110 km/charge.
Ambier N8 vs One Plus Pro Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ambier n8 One plus pro
BrandEnigmaGT Force
Price₹ 95,000₹ 76,555
Range200 km/charge110 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.4-5 Hrs.

Ambier N8
Enigma Ambier N8
74 V 30 Ah
₹95,000*
*Ex-showroom price
One Plus Pro
GT Force One Plus Pro
STD
₹76,555*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Start Buttion
Motor Power
1.5 kW-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Front Brake
Disc-
Wheels Type
Alloy-
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
Drum-
Wheelbase
1290 mm-
Kerb Weight
220 kg80 kg
Additional Storage
26 l-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.4-5 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
Digital-
Underseat storage
26 l-
Battery Capacity
2.94 kWh2.5 kWh
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,16176,555
Ex-Showroom Price
95,00076,555
RTO
00
Insurance
4,1610
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1311,645

