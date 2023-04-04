HT Auto
Enigma Ambier N8 vs Gemopai Ryder SuperMax

In 2024 Enigma Ambier N8 or Gemopai Ryder SuperMax choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Enigma Ambier N8 Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Gemopai Ryder SuperMax Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Ambier N8 up to 200 km/charge and the Ryder SuperMax has a range of up to 100 km/charge.
Ambier N8 vs Ryder SuperMax Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ambier n8 Ryder supermax
BrandEnigmaGemopai
Price₹ 95,000₹ 79,999
Range200 km/charge100 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.5-6 Hrs.

Ambier N8
Enigma Ambier N8
74 V 30 Ah
₹95,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Ryder SuperMax
Gemopai Ryder SuperMax
STD
₹79,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
1.5 kW2.7 kW
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Wheelbase
1290 mm-
Kerb Weight
220 kg80 kg
Additional Storage
26 l-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.5-6 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
26 l-
Battery Capacity
2.94 kWh36 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,16183,893
Ex-Showroom Price
95,00079,999
RTO
00
Insurance
4,1613,894
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1311,803

      News