In 2026 Enigma Ambier N8 or Gemopai Astrid Lite choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Enigma Ambier N8 Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Gemopai Astrid Lite Price starts at Rs. 1.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Ambier N8 up to 200 km/charge and the Astrid Lite has a range of up to 200 km/charge. Gemopai offers the Astrid Lite in 5 colours.
Ambier N8 vs Astrid Lite Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ambier n8
|Astrid lite
|Brand
|Enigma
|Gemopai
|Price
|₹ 95,000
|₹ 1.11 Lakhs
|Range
|200 km/charge
|200 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hours
|2 Hours