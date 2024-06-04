In 2024 Enigma Ambier N8 or Fidato Evtech EasyGo Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Enigma Ambier N8 Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Fidato Evtech EasyGo Plus Price starts at Rs. 95,605 (ex-showroom price). The range of Ambier N8 up to 200 km/charge and the EasyGo Plus has a range of up to 80-110 km/charge.
Ambier N8 vs EasyGo Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ambier n8
|Easygo plus
|Brand
|Enigma
|Fidato Evtech
|Price
|₹ 95,000
|₹ 95,605
|Range
|200 km/charge
|80-110 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hrs.
|4-5 Hrs.