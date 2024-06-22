HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesAmbier N8 vs Easy Go

Enigma Ambier N8 vs Fidato Evtech Easy Go

In 2024 Enigma Ambier N8 or Fidato Evtech Easy Go choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Enigma Ambier N8 Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Fidato Evtech Easy Go Price starts at Rs. 86,315 (ex-showroom price). The range of Ambier N8 up to 200 km/charge and the Easy Go has a range of up to 60-80 km/charge.
Ambier N8 vs Easy Go Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ambier n8 Easy go
BrandEnigmaFidato Evtech
Price₹ 95,000₹ 86,315
Range200 km/charge60-80 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.4-5 Hrs.

Filters
Ambier N8
Enigma Ambier N8
74 V 30 Ah
₹95,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Easy Go
Fidato Evtech Easy Go
STD
₹86,315*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
1.5 kW-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Wheelbase
1290 mm-
Kerb Weight
220 kg-
Additional Storage
26 l-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.4-5 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
26 l-
Battery Capacity
2.94 kWh0.28 kWh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,16190,590
Ex-Showroom Price
95,00086,315
RTO
00
Insurance
4,1614,275
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1311,947

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    Petrol price has gone up by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 while diesel is by 36 paise in Goa from June 22 onwards
    Goa hikes petrol and diesel rates with immediate effect. Check new prices
    22 Jun 2024
    Royal Enfield is currently working on a slew of motorcycles.
    Royal Enfield Classic 350 Bobber leaked ahead of launch. Check details
    8 May 2024
    The British motorcycle manufacturer BSA Motorcycles introduced BSA Gold Star which is a 650 cc retro motorcycle. It is all set to challenge Royal Enfield 650 twins, Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650.
    BSA Gold Star 650 to be launched on August 15? Check details
    24 Jun 2024
    A Ford Endeavour SUV driven by tourists from Telangana fell into a ditch while following Google Maps instruction in Kerala. (Image courtesy: X/@sudhakarudumula)
    Tourists drive Ford Endeavour SUV into canal after Google Maps misguides
    28 May 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Tips of Maintaining Two Wheelers
    Tips of Maintaining Two Wheelers | All Things Auto
    4 May 2023
    Safari Gold Edition comes in two exterior colour options - Black Gold and White Gold.
    Tata Safari Gold Edition: 5 key updates you should know of
    28 Sept 2021
    View all
     