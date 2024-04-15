HT Auto
EMotorad X3 vs TVS XL100

In 2024 EMotorad X3 or TVS XL100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,

colours and other specs. EMotorad X3 Price starts at Rs. 32,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS XL100 Price starts at Rs. 44,998 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, XL100 engine makes power & torque 4.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. TVS offers the XL100 in 12 colours. X3 has a range of up to 35-40 km/charge. The XL100 mileage is around 55 to 55 kmpl.
X3 vs XL100 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS X3 Xl100
BrandEMotoradTVS
Price₹ 32,999₹ 44,998
Range35-40 km/charge-
Mileage-55 to 55 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-99.7 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.-

Filters
X3
EMotorad X3
STD
₹32,999*
*Ex-showroom price
XL100
TVS XL100
Heavy Duty
₹44,998*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick Start Only
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
SpokeSpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubeTube
Features
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Seat Type
Single-
Additional Features
3 Level of Pedal Assist 12 Mangnets, Range 35 to 40 km on Pedal Assist, 30 Kms on Throttle, Tyre - 700X45C Hartex Grit 60 With 3 mm Puncture Resistance, Ebrakes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
USB Charging Port
4-5 Hrs.-
Display
LCD Display Integrade With (124DX+HT375 Throttle)-
Battery Capacity
0.084 kWh-
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
36,00053,200
Ex-Showroom Price
32,99944,999
RTO
02,699
Insurance
3,0015,502
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
7731,143

