In 2026 EMotorad X3 or Polarity Smart Executive choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EMotorad X3 Price starts at Rs. 32,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Polarity Smart Executive Price starts at Rs. 38,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of X3 up to 40 km/charge and the Executive has a range of up to 80 km/charge. Polarity Smart offers the Executive in 3 colours.
X3 vs Executive Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|X3
|Executive
|Brand
|EMotorad
|Polarity Smart
|Price
|₹ 32,999
|₹ 38,000
|Range
|40 km/charge
|80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|0.25 kWh
|0.2 kWh
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hours
|-