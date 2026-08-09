In 2026 EMotorad X3 or Hero Lectro Clix choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EMotorad X3 Price starts at Rs. 32,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Lectro Clix Price starts at Rs. 28,999 (last recorded price). The range of X3 up to 40 km/charge and the Clix has a range of up to 30 km/charge. Hero Lectro offers the Clix in 2 colours.
X3 vs Clix Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|X3
|Clix
|Brand
|EMotorad
|Hero Lectro
|Price
|₹ 32,999
|₹ 28,999
|Range
|40 km/charge
|30 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|0.25 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hours
|-