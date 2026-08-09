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EMotorad X3 vs Hero Lectro Clix

In 2026 EMotorad X3 or Hero Lectro Clix choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EMotorad X3 Price starts at Rs. 32,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Lectro Clix Price starts at Rs. 28,999 (last recorded price). The range of X3 up to 40 km/charge and the Clix has a range of up to 30 km/charge. Hero Lectro offers the Clix in 2 colours.
X3 vs Clix Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS X3 Clix
BrandEMotoradHero Lectro
Price₹ 32,999₹ 28,999
Range40 km/charge30 km/charge
Battery Capacity0.25 kWh-
Charging Time4-5 Hours-

Filters
X3
EMotorad X3
STD
₹32,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Clix
Hero Lectro Clix
STD
₹28,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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EMotorad X3 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Pandle View
Rear Tyre View
Right View
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Specification
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeSpoke
Rear Brake
DiscV Brake
Tyre Type
TubeTube
Range
40 km
Max Speed
25 kmph
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Power
250 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric
Features
Seat Type
Single-
Additional Features
3 Level of Pedal Assist 12 Mangnets, Range 35 to 40 km on Pedal Assist, 30 Kms on Throttle, Tyre - 700X45C Hartex Grit 60 With 3 mm Puncture Resistance, EbrakesChain stay mounted boot type,
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
LCD Display Integrade With (124DX+HT375 Throttle)LED
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hours-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Capacity
0.25 kWh36 V, 5.8 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Li-ionLithium Ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
36,00028,999
Ex-Showroom Price
32,99928,999
RTO
00
Insurance
3,0010
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
773623

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