In 2026 EMotorad X3 or Hero Electric Optima LA choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EMotorad X3 Price starts at Rs. 32,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Electric Optima LA Price starts at Rs. 0.47 Lakhs (last recorded price). The range of X3 up to 40 km/charge and the Optima LA has a range of up to 50 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima LA in 3 colours.
X3 vs Optima LA Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|X3
|Optima la
|Brand
|EMotorad
|Hero Electric
|Price
|₹ 32,999
|₹ 0.47 Lakhs
|Range
|40 km/charge
|50 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|0.25 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hours
|-