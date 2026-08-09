3 Level of Pedal Assist 12 Mangnets, Range 35 to 40 km on Pedal Assist, 30 Kms on Throttle, Tyre - 700X45C Hartex Grit 60 With 3 mm Puncture Resistance, Ebrakes

Water Proof Cables, Auto Cop With Alarm Sensor, Quick Release Seatpost, Rainwater Guard, Basket