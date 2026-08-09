In 2026 EMotorad X3 or Essel Energy GET 1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EMotorad X3 Price starts at Rs. 32,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Essel Energy GET 1 Price starts at Rs. 37,500 (ex-showroom price). The range of X3 up to 40 km/charge and the GET 1 has a range of up to 30-50 km/charge. Essel Energy offers the GET 1 in 1 colour.
X3 vs GET 1 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|X3
|Get 1
|Brand
|EMotorad
|Essel Energy
|Price
|₹ 32,999
|₹ 37,500
|Range
|40 km/charge
|30-50 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|0.25 kWh
|0.53 kWh
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hours
|5-6 Hours (100%)