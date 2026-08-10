In 2026 EMotorad X2 or PURE EV Etron Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EMotorad X2 Price starts at Rs. 27,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the PURE EV Etron Plus Price starts at Rs. 39,999 (last recorded price). The range of X2 up to 35 km/charge and the Etron Plus has a range of up to 60 km/charge.
X2 vs Etron Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|X2
|Etron plus
|Brand
|EMotorad
|PURE EV
|Price
|₹ 27,999
|₹ 39,999
|Range
|35 km/charge
|60 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|0.28 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hours
|-