In 2026 EMotorad X2 or Polarity Smart Executive choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EMotorad X2 Price starts at Rs. 27,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Polarity Smart Executive Price starts at Rs. 38,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of X2 up to 35 km/charge and the Executive has a range of up to 80 km/charge. Polarity Smart offers the Executive in 3 colours.
X2 vs Executive Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|X2
|Executive
|Brand
|EMotorad
|Polarity Smart
|Price
|₹ 27,999
|₹ 38,000
|Range
|35 km/charge
|80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|0.28 kWh
|0.2 kWh
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hours
|-