In 2026 EMotorad X1 or Ujaas Energy eGo LA choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EMotorad X1 Price starts at Rs. 24,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eGo LA Price starts at Rs. 39,880 (ex-showroom price). The range of X1 up to 35 km/charge and the eGo LA has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo LA in 2 colours.
X1 vs eGo LA Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|X1
|Ego la
|Brand
|EMotorad
|Ujaas Energy
|Price
|₹ 24,999
|₹ 39,880
|Range
|35 km/charge
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|0.28 kWh
|1.56 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|7-8 Hours