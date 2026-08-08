In 2026 EMotorad X1 or Hero Lectro C5i choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EMotorad X1 Price starts at Rs. 24,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Lectro C5i Price starts at Rs. 29,999 (last recorded price). The range of X1 up to 35 km/charge and the C5i has a range of up to 30 km/charge. Hero Lectro offers the C5i in 2 colours.
X1 vs C5i Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|X1
|C5i
|Brand
|EMotorad
|Hero Lectro
|Price
|₹ 24,999
|₹ 29,999
|Range
|35 km/charge
|30 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|0.28 kWh
|36 V
|Charging Time
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