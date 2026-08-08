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EMotorad X1 vs Hero Lectro C5

In 2026 EMotorad X1 or Hero Lectro C5 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EMotorad X1 Price starts at Rs. 24,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Lectro C5 Price starts at Rs. 24,999 (last recorded price). The range of X1 up to 35 km/charge and the C5 has a range of up to 30 km/charge. Hero Lectro offers the C5 in 2 colours.
X1 vs C5 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS X1 C5
BrandEMotoradHero Lectro
Price₹ 24,999₹ 24,999
Range35 km/charge30 km/charge
Battery Capacity0.28 kWh-
Charging Time--

Filters
X1
EMotorad X1
STD
₹24,999*
*Ex-showroom price
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C5
Hero Lectro C5
STD
₹24,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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EMotorad X1 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Pandle View
Right View
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Specification
Length
1800 mm-
Height
1050 mm-
Width
670 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-2.75 - 2.1 Rear :-2.75 - 2.1-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeSpoke
Rear Brake
DiscV Brake
Tyre Type
TubeTube
Range
35 km
Max Speed
25 kmph
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Power
250 W
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Gear Box
Single Speed
Fuel Type
Electric
Front Suspension
Front Suspension with 100 mm TravelSteel Rigid aerodynamic blade type
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Seat Type
Single-
Console
Digital-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Display
LCD DisplayLED
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Capacity
0.28 kWh36 V, 5.8 Ah
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
27,87024,999
Ex-Showroom Price
24,99924,999
RTO
00
Insurance
2,8710
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
599537

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