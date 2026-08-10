In 2026 EMotorad T-Rex or Ujaas Energy eGo Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EMotorad T-Rex Price starts at Rs. 44,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eGo Li Price starts at Rs. 53,880 (ex-showroom price). The range of T-Rex up to 50 km/charge and the eGo Li has a range of up to 75 km/charge. EMotorad offers the T-Rex in 1 colour. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo Li in 2 colours.
T-Rex vs eGo Li Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|T-rex
|Ego li
|Brand
|EMotorad
|Ujaas Energy
|Price
|₹ 44,999
|₹ 53,880
|Range
|50 km/charge
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.5 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|3-4 Hours