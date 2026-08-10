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EMotorad T-Rex vs Ujaas Energy eGo LA

In 2026 EMotorad T-Rex or Ujaas Energy eGo LA choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EMotorad T-Rex Price starts at Rs. 44,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eGo LA Price starts at Rs. 39,880 (ex-showroom price). The range of T-Rex up to 50 km/charge and the eGo LA has a range of up to 75 km/charge. EMotorad offers the T-Rex in 1 colour. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo LA in 2 colours.
T-Rex vs eGo LA Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS T-rex Ego la
BrandEMotoradUjaas Energy
Price₹ 44,999₹ 39,880
Range50 km/charge75 km/charge
Battery Capacity-1.56 kWh
Charging Time-7-8 Hours

Filters
T-Rex
EMotorad T-Rex
STD
₹44,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
eGo LA
Ujaas Energy eGo LA
STD
₹39,880*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Kerb Weight
28.3 kg-
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Max Power
374 W-
Paddle
Yes-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor, Chain DriveHub Motor
Range
35 km/charge-
Max Speed
25 Kmph-
Chassis
Retractable 6061 Aluminium-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Front Suspension
AjustableTelescopic
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
21-speed Derailleurs, Pedal Assist Range - 65 km, Battery charging indicatorWheel Locking Mechanism, Find my Scooter
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
36 V, 7.8 Ah1.56 kWh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium IonLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
44,99942,993
Ex-Showroom Price
44,99939,880
RTO
00
Insurance
03,113
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
967924

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