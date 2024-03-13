In 2026 EMotorad T-Rex or TVS XL100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EMotorad T-Rex Price starts at Rs. 44,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS XL100 Price starts at Rs. 43,900 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, XL100 engine makes power & torque 4.35 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. EMotorad offers the T-Rex in 1 colour. TVS offers the XL100 in 12 colours. T-Rex has a range of up to 50 km/charge. The XL100 mileage is around 65 kmpl.
T-Rex vs XL100 Comparison