|Max Power
|374 W
|5.4 PS @ 6500 rpm
|Paddle
|Yes
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Starting
|Push Button Start
|Kick and Self Start
|Motor Type
|BLDC
|-
|Motor Power
|250 W
|-
|Drive Type
|Hub Motor, Chain Drive
|Belt Drive
|Range
|35 km/charge
|-
|Max Speed
|25 Kmph
|-
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|No
|Charging at Home
|No
|No
|On-Road Price
|₹44,999
|₹64,998
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹44,999
|₹56,009
|RTO
|₹0
|₹3,360
|Insurance
|₹0
|₹5,629
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹967
|₹1,397