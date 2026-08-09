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HomeCompare BikesT-Rex vs Scooty Pep Plus

EMotorad T-Rex vs TVS Scooty Pep Plus

In 2026 EMotorad T-Rex or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EMotorad T-Rex Price starts at Rs. 44,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,514 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power & torque 5.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. EMotorad offers the T-Rex in 1 colour. TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours. T-Rex has a range of up to 50 km/charge. The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
T-Rex vs Scooty Pep Plus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS T-rex Scooty pep plus
BrandEMotoradTVS
Price₹ 44,999₹ 65,514
Range50 km/charge-
Mileage-50.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-87.8 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
T-Rex
EMotorad T-Rex
STD
₹44,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Scooty Pep Plus
TVS Scooty Pep Plus
Glossy
₹65,514*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Kerb Weight
28.3 kg93 kg
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Max Power
374 W5.4 PS @ 6500 rpm
Paddle
Yes-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub Motor, Chain DriveBelt Drive
Range
35 km/charge-
Max Speed
25 Kmph-
Chassis
Retractable 6061 Aluminium-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Front Suspension
AjustableTelescopic
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
21-speed Derailleurs, Pedal Assist Range - 65 km, Battery charging indicator-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
36 V, 7.8 Ah12 V, 5 Ah
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Lithium Ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
44,99976,694
Ex-Showroom Price
44,99965,514
RTO
05,241
Insurance
05,939
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
9671,648

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