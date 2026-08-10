In 2026 EMotorad T-Rex or Stella Automobili SA 2000 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EMotorad T-Rex Price starts at Rs. 44,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Stella Automobili SA 2000 Price starts at Rs. 86,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of T-Rex up to 50 km/charge and the SA 2000 has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. EMotorad offers the T-Rex in 1 colour. Stella Automobili offers the SA 2000 in 1 colour.
T-Rex vs SA 2000 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|T-rex
|Sa 2000
|Brand
|EMotorad
|Stella Automobili
|Price
|₹ 44,999
|₹ 86,000
|Range
|50 km/charge
|60-70 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|6-7 Hours