In 2024 EMotorad T-Rex or Rowwet Zepop choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EMotorad T-Rex Price starts at Rs. 44,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Rowwet Zepop Price starts at Rs. 61,770 (ex-showroom price). The range of T-Rex up to 35 km/charge and the Zepop has a range of up to 100 km/charge. EMotorad offers the T-Rex in 1 colour.
T-Rex vs Zepop Comparison