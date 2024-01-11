In 2024 EMotorad T-Rex or Odysse Electric E2Go choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving In 2024 EMotorad T-Rex or Odysse Electric E2Go choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EMotorad T-Rex Price starts at 44,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Odysse Electric E2Go Price starts at 52,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of T-Rex up to 35 km/charge and the E2Go has a range of up to 60 km/charge. EMotorad offers the T-Rex in 1 colour. Odysse Electric offers the E2Go in 2 colours. ...Read More Read Less