EMotorad T-Rex vs NIJ Automotive QV60

In 2024 EMotorad T-Rex or NIJ Automotive QV60 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EMotorad T-Rex Price starts at Rs. 44,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the NIJ Automotive QV60 Price starts at Rs. 54,625 (ex-showroom price). The range of T-Rex up to 35 km/charge and the QV60 has a range of up to 120 km/charge. EMotorad offers the T-Rex in 1 colour.
T-Rex vs QV60 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS T-rex Qv60
BrandEMotoradNIJ Automotive
Price₹ 44,999₹ 54,625
Range35 km/charge120 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-6-8 Hrs.

T-Rex
EMotorad T-Rex
STD
₹44,999*
*Ex-showroom price
QV60
NIJ Automotive QV60
Lead Acid
₹54,625*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
374 W-
Paddle
Yes-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Buttion
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub Motor, Chain Drive-
Range
35 km/charge-
Max Speed
25 Kmph-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Kerb Weight
28.3 kg70 kg
Chassis
Retractable 6061 Aluminium-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Front Suspension
Ajustable-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
NoYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
21-speed Derailleurs, Pedal Assist Range - 65 km, Battery charging indicator-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
36 V, 7.8 Ah1.92 kWh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium IonLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
44,99958,350
Ex-Showroom Price
44,99954,625
RTO
00
Insurance
03,725
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
9671,254

