EMotorad T-Rex vs Hero Electric Optima Li

In 2024 EMotorad T-Rex or Hero Electric Optima Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

T-Rex
EMotorad T-Rex
STD
₹44,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Optima Li
Hero Electric Optima Li
STD
₹63,500*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
374 W-
Paddle
Yes-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor, Chain Drive-
Range
35 km/charge65 km/charge
Max Speed
25 Kmph42 kmph
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
44,99961,990
Ex-Showroom Price
44,99961,990
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
9671,332

