In 2026 EMotorad T-Rex or Hero Maestro Edge 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EMotorad T-Rex Price starts at Rs. 44,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Maestro Edge 110 Price starts at Rs. 62,750 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Maestro Edge 110 engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. EMotorad offers the T-Rex in 1 colour. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 110 in 7 colours. T-Rex has a range of up to 50 km/charge. The Maestro Edge 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
T-Rex vs Maestro Edge 110 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|T-rex
|Maestro edge 110
|Brand
|EMotorad
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 44,999
|₹ 62,750
|Range
|50 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|110.9 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-