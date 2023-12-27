In 2023 EMotorad T-Rex or GT Force One choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving
In 2023 EMotorad T-Rex or GT Force One choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features.
EMotorad T-Rex Price starts at 44,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the GT Force One Price starts at 62,850 (ex-showroom price).
The range of T-Rex up to 35 km/charge and the One has a range of up to 50-60 km/charge.
EMotorad offers the T-Rex in 1 colour.
...Read More
Read Less