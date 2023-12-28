Saved Articles

EMotorad T-Rex vs Fujiyama Spectra

In 2023 EMotorad T-Rex or Fujiyama Spectra choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, ...Read More

Filters
T-Rex
EMotorad T-Rex
STD
₹44,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Spectra
Fujiyama Spectra
48 V, 28 Ah
₹51,528*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
374 W-
Paddle
Yes-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor, Chain Drive-
Range
35 km/charge-
Max Speed
25 Kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
NoYes
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
44,99954,830
Ex-Showroom Price
44,99951,528
RTO
00
Insurance
03,302
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
9671,178

