In 2024 EMotorad Karbon or Yulu Wynn choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 EMotorad Karbon or Yulu Wynn choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EMotorad Karbon Price starts at 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Yulu Wynn Price starts at 55,555 (ex-showroom price). EMotorad offers the Karbon in 1 colour. Yulu offers the Wynn in 1 colour. The Karbon mileage is around kmpl. Wynn has a range of up to 68 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less