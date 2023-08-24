Saved Articles

EMotorad Karbon vs Yulu Wynn

In 2024 EMotorad Karbon or Yulu Wynn choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

Karbon
EMotorad Karbon
STD
₹65,000*
*Last Recorded Price
Wynn
Yulu Wynn
STD
₹55,555*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
374 W-
Paddle
Yes-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button Start-
Motor Power
250 W250 w
Drive Type
Hub Motor, Chain Drive-
Range
40 km/charge-
Max Speed
25 Kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
65,00055,555
Ex-Showroom Price
65,00055,555
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3971,194

    Latest News

    The first Yuma Battery swapping station in Delhi is located at Siri Fort Auditorium
    Yuma Energy partners with MCD & BSES to set up battery swapping stations in Delhi
    24 Aug 2023
    The Yulu Wynn electric two-wheeler will be available for outright purchase or an subscription option
    Yulu launches its first electric two-wheeler Wynn, priced at 55,555
    28 Apr 2023
    Yulu DeX EV being used for Zomato delivery partner
    Thousands of Yulu EVs to be deployed by Zomato for greener last-mile deliveries
    3 Apr 2023
    Ther are several electric cycles in the Indian market that one can buy,
    Top electric cycles in India that can help you beat daily traffic in an affordable way
    18 May 2023
      News