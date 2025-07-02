In 2026 EMotorad Karbon or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EMotorad Karbon Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha RayZR 125 Price starts at Rs. 74,960 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, RayZR 125 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. EMotorad offers the Karbon in 1 colour. Yamaha offers the RayZR 125 in 9 colours. The RayZR 125 mileage is around 71.33 kmpl.
Karbon vs RayZR 125 Comparison