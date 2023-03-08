In 2026 EMotorad Karbon or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EMotorad Karbon Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha Fascino 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,200 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Fascino 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. EMotorad offers the Karbon in 1 colour. The Fascino 125 mileage is around 49 kmpl.
Karbon vs Fascino 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Karbon
|Fascino 125
|Brand
|EMotorad
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 65,000
|₹ 77,200
|Mileage
|-
|49 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|null cc
|125 cc
|Power
|374 W
|8.2 PS PS