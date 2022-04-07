|Max Power
|374 W
|-
|Paddle
|Yes
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Starting
|Push Button Start
|Push Button Start
|Motor Power
|250 W
|250 W
|Drive Type
|Hub Motor, Chain Drive
|-
|Range
|40 km/charge
|70 km/charge
|Max Speed
|25 Kmph
|25 kmph
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|-
|Charging at Home
|No
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹65,000
|₹60,847
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹65,000
|₹55,900
|RTO
|₹0
|₹3,354
|Insurance
|₹0
|₹1,593
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,397
|₹1,307