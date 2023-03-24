In 2024 EMotorad Karbon or Warivo Motors Nexa choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EMotorad Karbon Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Warivo Motors Nexa Price starts at Rs. 58,300 (ex-showroom price). EMotorad offers the Karbon in 1 colour. The Karbon mileage is around kmpl. Nexa has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge.
Karbon vs Nexa Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Karbon
|Nexa
|Brand
|EMotorad
|Warivo Motors
|Price
|₹ 65,000
|₹ 58,300
|Range
|-
|70-80 km/charge
|Mileage
|-
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|null cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|5-8 Hrs.