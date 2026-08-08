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EMotorad Karbon vs Vespa Urban Club 125

In 2026 EMotorad Karbon or Vespa Urban Club 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EMotorad Karbon Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa Urban Club 125 Price starts at Rs. 91,259 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Urban Club 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.6 Nm respectively. EMotorad offers the Karbon in 1 colour. Vespa offers the Urban Club 125 in 1 colour. The Urban Club 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Karbon vs Urban Club 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Karbon Urban club 125
BrandEMotoradVespa
Price₹ 65,000₹ 91,259
Mileage-45.0 kmpl
Engine Capacitynull cc124 cc
Power374 W9.92 PS PS

Filters
Karbon
EMotorad Karbon
STD
₹65,000*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Urban Club 125
Vespa Urban Club 125
BS6
₹91,259*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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EMotorad Karbon Visual Comparison

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Seat View
Suspension View
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Specification
Kerb Weight
28.3 kg115 kg
Wheel Size
Front :-508 mm,Rear :-508 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Max Power
374 W9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm
Paddle
Yes-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub Motor, Chain DriveBelt Drive
Range
40 km/charge-
Max Speed
25 Kmph-
Chassis
Foldable FrameMonocoque Full Steel body construction
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Tripmeter
Digital-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
Pedal Assist Range - 65 kmAir Filter ( Paper Type )
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
36 V, 10.4 Ah12 V, 5 Ah
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Lithium IonMaintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
65,0001,08,862
Ex-Showroom Price
65,00094,821
RTO
07,585
Insurance
06,456
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3972,339

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