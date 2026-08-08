In 2026 EMotorad Karbon or Vespa Urban Club 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EMotorad Karbon Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa Urban Club 125 Price starts at Rs. 91,259 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Urban Club 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.6 Nm respectively. EMotorad offers the Karbon in 1 colour. Vespa offers the Urban Club 125 in 1 colour. The Urban Club 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Karbon vs Urban Club 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Karbon
|Urban club 125
|Brand
|EMotorad
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 65,000
|₹ 91,259
|Mileage
|-
|45.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|null cc
|124 cc
|Power
|374 W
|9.92 PS PS