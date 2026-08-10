In 2026 EMotorad Karbon or Vespa Notte125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EMotorad Karbon Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa Notte125 Price starts at Rs. 0.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Notte125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. EMotorad offers the Karbon in 1 colour. Vespa offers the Notte125 in 1 colour. The Notte125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Karbon vs Notte125 Comparison