In 2026 EMotorad Karbon or Vespa LX 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EMotorad Karbon Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa LX 125 Price starts at Rs. 93,470 (last recorded price). On the other hand, LX 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.60 Nm respectively. EMotorad offers the Karbon in 1 colour. Vespa offers the LX 125 in 1 colour. The LX 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Karbon vs LX 125 Comparison