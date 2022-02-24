In 2026 EMotorad Karbon or TVS Star City Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EMotorad Karbon Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Star City Plus Price starts at Rs. 72,200 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Star City Plus engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively. EMotorad offers the Karbon in 1 colour. TVS offers the Star City Plus in 10 colours. The Star City Plus mileage is around 83.09 kmpl.
Karbon vs Star City Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Karbon
|Star city plus
|Brand
|EMotorad
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 65,000
|₹ 72,200
|Mileage
|-
|83.09 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|null cc
|109 cc
|Power
|374 W
|8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS