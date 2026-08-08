In 2026 EMotorad Karbon or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EMotorad Karbon Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,514 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power & torque 5.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. EMotorad offers the Karbon in 1 colour. TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours. The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Karbon vs Scooty Pep Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Karbon
|Scooty pep plus
|Brand
|EMotorad
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 65,000
|₹ 65,514
|Mileage
|-
|50.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|null cc
|87.8 cc
|Power
|374 W
|5.4 PS PS