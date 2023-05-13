In 2026 EMotorad Karbon or TVS Radeon choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EMotorad Karbon Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Radeon Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Radeon engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. EMotorad offers the Karbon in 1 colour. TVS offers the Radeon in 10 colours. The Radeon mileage is around 73.68 kmpl.
Karbon vs Radeon Comparison