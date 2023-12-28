In 2024 EMotorad Karbon or Tunwal Sport 63 Mid choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 EMotorad Karbon or Tunwal Sport 63 Mid choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EMotorad Karbon Price starts at 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Tunwal Sport 63 Mid Price starts at 0.72 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). EMotorad offers the Karbon in 1 colour. Tunwal offers the Sport 63 Mid in 1 colour. The Karbon mileage is around kmpl. Sport 63 Mid has a range of up to 70-110 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less