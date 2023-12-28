In 2024 EMotorad Karbon or Tunwal Sport 63 48V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 EMotorad Karbon or Tunwal Sport 63 48V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EMotorad Karbon Price starts at 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Tunwal Sport 63 48V Price starts at 49,990 (ex-showroom price). EMotorad offers the Karbon in 1 colour. Tunwal offers the Sport 63 48V in 1 colour. The Karbon mileage is around kmpl. Sport 63 48V has a range of up to 55-70 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less