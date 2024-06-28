In 2024 EMotorad Karbon or Trinity Motors Saathi choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EMotorad Karbon Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Trinity Motors Saathi Price starts at Rs. 85,999 (ex-showroom price). EMotorad offers the Karbon in 1 colour. The Karbon mileage is around kmpl. Saathi has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
Karbon vs Saathi Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Karbon
|Saathi
|Brand
|EMotorad
|Trinity Motors
|Price
|₹ 65,000
|₹ 85,999
|Range
|-
|75 km/charge
|Mileage
|-
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|null cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3-5 Hrs.