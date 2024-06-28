In 2024 EMotorad Karbon or Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EMotorad Karbon Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3 Price starts at Rs. 84,855 (ex-showroom price). EMotorad offers the Karbon in 1 colour. The Karbon mileage is around kmpl. Rafiki ZL3 has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
Karbon vs Rafiki ZL3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Karbon
|Rafiki zl3
|Brand
|EMotorad
|Trinity Motors
|Price
|₹ 65,000
|₹ 84,855
|Range
|-
|75 km/charge
|Mileage
|-
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|null cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3-5 Hrs.