In 2024 EMotorad Karbon or Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo M100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EMotorad Karbon Price starts at 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo M100 Price starts at 49,900 (ex-showroom price). EMotorad offers the Karbon in 1 colour. Toutche Electric offers the Toutche Heileo M100 in 1 colour. The Karbon mileage is around kmpl. Toutche Heileo M100 has a range of up to 75 km/charge.