EMotorad Karbon vs SVITCH BIKE SVITCH MXE

compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price

Karbon
EMotorad Karbon
STD
₹65,000*
*Last Recorded Price
SVITCH MXE
SVITCH BIKE SVITCH MXE
MXE STD
₹47,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
374 W-
Paddle
YesYes
Transmission
Automatic-
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor, Chain DriveChain Drive
Range
40 km/charge-
Max Speed
25 Kmph25 kmph
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
65,00047,000
Ex-Showroom Price
65,00047,000
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3971,010

