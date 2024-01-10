In 2024 EMotorad Karbon or SVITCH BIKE SVITCH MXE choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 EMotorad Karbon or SVITCH BIKE SVITCH MXE choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EMotorad Karbon Price starts at 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the SVITCH BIKE SVITCH MXE Price starts at 47,000 (ex-showroom price). EMotorad offers the Karbon in 1 colour. SVITCH BIKE offers the SVITCH MXE in 2 colours. The Karbon mileage is around kmpl. SVITCH MXE has a range of up to 35-38 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less