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HomeCompare BikesKarbon vs Burgman Street [2028-2026]

EMotorad Karbon vs Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026]

In 2026 EMotorad Karbon or Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EMotorad Karbon Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Price starts at Rs. 88,376 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Burgman Street [2028-2026] engine makes power & torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. EMotorad offers the Karbon in 1 colour. The Burgman Street [2028-2026] mileage is around 48 kmpl.
Karbon vs Burgman Street [2028-2026] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Karbon Burgman street [2028-2026]
BrandEMotoradSuzuki
Price₹ 65,000₹ 88,376
Mileage-48 kmpl
Engine Capacitynull cc124 cc
Power374 W8.6 PS PS

Filters
Karbon
EMotorad Karbon
STD
₹65,000*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Burgman Street [2028-2026]
Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026]
STD
₹88,376*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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EMotorad Karbon Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Seat View
Rear View
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Specification
Kerb Weight
28.3 kg110 kg
Wheel Size
Front :-508 mm,Rear :-508 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Max Power
374 W8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm
Paddle
Yes-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub Motor, Chain DriveBelt Drive
Range
40 km/charge-
Max Speed
25 Kmph-
Chassis
Foldable Frame-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Pedal Assist Range - 65 km-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
36 V, 10.4 Ah12V / 4 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium Ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
65,0001,05,375
Ex-Showroom Price
65,00088,376
RTO
010,485
Insurance
06,514
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3972,264

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