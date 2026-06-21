In 2026 EMotorad Karbon or Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EMotorad Karbon Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Price starts at Rs. 88,376 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Burgman Street [2028-2026] engine makes power & torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. EMotorad offers the Karbon in 1 colour. The Burgman Street [2028-2026] mileage is around 48 kmpl.
Karbon vs Burgman Street [2028-2026] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Karbon
|Burgman street [2028-2026]
|Brand
|EMotorad
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 65,000
|₹ 88,376
|Mileage
|-
|48 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|null cc
|124 cc
|Power
|374 W
|8.6 PS PS